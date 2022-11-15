Seven’s night thanks to This Is Your Life -- featuring Tina Arena -- attracting 838,000 (still, down 86,000 from a week earlier). With Seven News on 1.391 million clearly dominating the night, the network easily won metros and nationals. The non-main channels had a total combined share of 38.0% in prime time -- a good sign of how dire the main channel offerings were to viewers.

Network channel share:

Seven (30.0%) Nine (26.3%) ABC (20.0%) Ten (15.4%) SBS (8.2%)

Network main channels: