Seven’s night thanks to This Is Your Life -- featuring Tina Arena -- attracting 838,000 (still, down 86,000 from a week earlier). With Seven News on 1.391 million clearly dominating the night, the network easily won metros and nationals. The non-main channels had a total combined share of 38.0% in prime time -- a good sign of how dire the main channel offerings were to viewers.
Network channel share:
- Seven (30.0%)
- Nine (26.3%)
- ABC (20.0%)
- Ten (15.4%)
- SBS (8.2%)
Network main channels:
