It’s a brave man to take on an unauthorised biography of one of the richest and most powerful men in global media. It’s an even braver woman to take on a review of that book, in the pages of a publication currently being sued for defamation by said mogul.

Luckily for me, award-winning writer Paddy Manning’s book, The Successor: The High-Stakes Life of Lachlan Murdoch, stops just before Crikey republished its article alleging the Murdochs were “unindicted co-conspirators” in the January 6 uprising in Washington, DC. Which means I can review the book without having to keep an eye on the defamation lawyers.

Manning is an excellent writer and has previously penned well-reviewed biographies of former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull and mining magnate Nathan Tinkler. The Successor took him more than two years to write and involved interviewing about 60 people in Australia, the US and the UK.