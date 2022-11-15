Culture and society

The alleged “war on men” and the decline in sex among younger people. Building ways into educational processes to address loneliness. How education became a vast financial market in the United States. Christians debate dumping the word “missionary” and its colonialist associations. Fighting and succumbing to Tolkien’s Rings racism. How violent rhetoric leads to violence.

Twitter R.I.P.

I’ve ditched Twitter. I’ve kept my account online because I’ve had problems with impersonators in the past (seriously, who would want to impersonate me? Don’t they know I already have impostor syndrome?) and there are some people I mainly reach via DM, but I barely look at it — and when I do, it’s mainly to keep up with some friends in the Twin Peaks community and for high-quality dog content. There are plenty of good people that I’ve come to know on Twitter, but the sheer level of stupidity and rancour on it outweighs the positives, at least for me. That Musk is busy destroying his US$44 billion purchase is comparatively a minor issue for the moment.

As readers with longer memories will recall, I used to be quite the evangelist for social media. I think a lot of my analysis from, say, War On The Internet way back when was correct. What’s probably changed are my observations of what the much-vaunted “interconnectedness” I lauded actually delivers in practice, and that the toxic aspects of social media — which I always acknowledged — are just as scalable as the positive ones, and if anything are perhaps more so. Social media has also had the misfortune, if you can call it that, to occur at roughly the same time as neoliberalism was inflicting a horrific toll in terms of alienation, tribalism and identity crises across the West, meaning there were always plenty of negative attributes to amplify, no matter what the good ones were.