The government is charging ahead with creating a new class of carbon offsets under its proposed revamp of the safeguard mechanism, while serious questions remain over the integrity of existing offsets -- and with no guarantee that the long list of new fossil fuel projects slated for approval won't undermine the emissions reductions to be notionally achieved by the mechanism.
A draft Safeguard Mechanism Reforms (Crediting) Amendment Bill 2022 -- currently the subject of consultation -- would create a new class of tradeable carbon credit for firms within the mechanism (firms that produce more than 100,000 tonnes a year of CO2-equivalent) if they generate emissions below a falling baseline. Firms that produce above their baseline would be required to purchase offsets.
As the Australia Institute points out in a submission on the draft bill, a whole new class of offsets is being created while problems remain unresolved with the existing class of offsets, the Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU), currently under review via a panel led by Professor Ian Chubb. The integrity of ACCUs was wrecked by the Coalition's fraudulent Emissions Reduction Fund and its administration by the discredited Clean Energy Regulator.
