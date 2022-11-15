No one expects much in the way of concrete outcomes from the prime minister's meeting with Chinese ruler Xi Jinping at the G20 -- least of all the government.

But it confirms that, after two meetings between Penny Wong and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Anthony Albanese's meeting with premier Li Keqiang in Phnom Penh, there's now a trail of baby steps towards less overtly hostile relations between Australia and China.

That's all been achieved without any noteworthy shift in Australia's position on any significant issue of vexation to the Chinese regime. Only on Sunday, Wong, giving the Whitlam Oration in Blacktown in Sydney, said about Australia's differences with China "as China has sought to assert itself in the world, those differences have become harder to manage".