China’s infamous zero-COVID controls and restrictions on international travel have left the country more isolated than at any time since the mid-1970s. Many Chinese urbanites see their country shifting in the direction of North Korean isolation and increasingly use a term coined several years ago, “West Korea”, to describe their own nation.

China is not yet a hermit kingdom, but my recent trip there post-outbreak of the pandemic, the first by a Washington think tank expert, convinced me that China’s growing isolation is as dangerous for the world as Pyongyang’s is.

When US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of the G20 summit, they both seemed to have understood that reducing their countries’ mutual isolation should be a top priority and that doing so would be in the self-interest of both countries as well as benefit the rest of the world. This is urgently needed because the situation has become dire.