Recent attacks aimed at Western Australia by NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Treasurer Matt Keane, regarding gas reserves and GST reform, left barely a scratch on the WA Premier, with Mark Gowan noting that NSW doesn’t even have receiver depots for the gas Keane wanted WA to send its way, and that Perrottet’s push to overturn WA’s guaranteed 75-cents-per-dollar GST floor had support from neither the former federal government nor the current one.

Furthermore, Western Australians, with the total support of the market-controlling Seven West Media, back McGowan to the hilt when he defends these key economic planks of the state’s economy.

But on the domestic front, questions now must be asked as to whether McGowan’s long honeymoon is coming to an end. Were it not for the fact that McGowan is less than halfway through his next four-year term, and that the Coalition was virtually destroyed at the March 2021 election, the government would be looking wobbly.