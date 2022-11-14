When the ASX last had a physical presence in Melbourne in the early 2000s, keen investors would show up to the ground floor of GPT’s grand office tower at 530 Collins Street and watch the latest share prices blinking on the big screens.

Fast-forward 20 years to a cloudy Sunday morning yesterday, and it was a very different type of number-cruncher gathered to place their bets on Victoria’s upper house election taking place on November 26.

Noon yesterday was the deadline for every party to register their dreaded “group voting tickets” up at the Victorian Electoral Commission offices on level 11 of 530 Collins Street. And with the full candidates' lists and ballot draws only completed on Friday, it was a frenetic 30 hours of negotiation and form-filling to get the job done before the deadline.