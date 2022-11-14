The New York Post “Trumpty Dumpty” post-election front page was the shot heard around the world. Then came the follow-up salvo — the jaunty “It's DeSantis’ time now”.

Just what are the Murdochs up to? Seems like they want the party back -- or at least their Fox audience. Post-election, it looks like Trump is at his weakest; time to kick him while he’s down. And right now, they’re in a hurry.

It looks like Trump is planning to announce he’s running for the 2024 presidency this week. In the former president’s classic style, it risks putting him back in the middle of the story. Meanwhile, at the Murdochs’ media outlets, it's all hands on deck to stop him.