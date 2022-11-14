A week is a long time in crypto. Last week, FTX was the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world valued at US$32 billion. Its co-founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, appeared on magazine covers and was heralded as the “next Warren Buffett”.

Now, the company is bankrupt. Customers and investors have lost billions. Sports teams and arenas sponsored by FTX have scraped their signs from their courts and fields. Regulators — including ASIC — are taking a long hard look to see if crimes have been committed. Bankman-Fried is reportedly “under supervision” by authorities in the Bahamas where the company was registered. And the entire crypto market is in meltdown.

When all is said and done, FTX’s implosion is set to rank among the greatest corporate collapses in history for both its scale and speed.