LOSERS ... AND WINNERS

Then treasurer Josh Frydenberg dobbed to then prime minister Scott Morrison that their colleagues were urging him to challenge Morrison for the leadership, according to the SMH. It was November last year, and Coalition MPs were having premonitions of losing the federal election in six months. But Frydenberg — despite being pretty popular inside the cabinet room and with the Liberal-minded public (including big donors) — told Morrison the pair could stick together and turn it all around. Nice guys do finish last, it seems, as Frydenberg’s party not only lost the election but, embarrassingly, he lost his seat to teal powerhouse Monique Ryan. Then opposition leader Anthony Albanese didn’t give a Frydenberg challenge a second thought, saying, according to the paper: “He didn’t have the guts to challenge.” Then defence minister and another potential challenger Peter Dutton was like, they share pyjamas at the Lodge, there’s no chance Josh will go for it. It was Peter Costello all over again — Costello famously declined to challenge John Howard in 2007 amid the Kevin07 groundswell. Morrison became the first PM since Howard to serve a full term.

Speaking of Albo — he met with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh on Sunday to talk AUKUS before the latter’s much-anticipated first meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping at the G20 meeting, Guardian Australia reports. (Biden would’ve been in good spirits — the Democrats will retain power in the Senate, CNN reports, after Nevada stayed blue in the midterms.) Albanese ended up meeting Chinese Premier Li Keqiang instead — still a big moment for our diplomacy, as it’s the first time an Australian leader has met a Chinese leader in three years. Albanese says we’re definitely still getting nuclear submarines while also stressing we are committed to global nuclear non-proliferation, which feels like a John Clarke bit, but anyway. Albanese also confronted Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the “enormous human toll” of Ukraine’s invasion, which one would imagine the steely Russian was quite unmoved by. (Hillary Clinton once described him as a “jerk”, as The Telegraph ($) reports.) Albo will head to Bali today for the G20 and a Bintang.

NAME YOUR POISON

Farmers up north have accused the Queensland government of a big cover-up of toxic chemicals leaking from one of Australia’s worst environmental disasters, The Australian ($) reports. It’s been 18 months since we discovered dangerously high levels of cyanide and the highly carcinogenic chemical benzene near farmland in Toowoomba — byproducts of a since-closed Linc ­Energy underground coal gasification site, the paper says. In the US, Unilever has just recalled a bunch of dry shampoos for containing benzene, as the FDA says — that includes brands such as Dove, Bed Head, and TRESemmé. Anyway, the contaminants in the ground were kept secret from farmers and off the land contamination register — the paper says it could be a breach of state “duty to notify” obligations. Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon said there wasn’t enough toxicity to meet the threshold of public disclosure, but The Oz ($) saw a Department of Science paper that said the benzene was 25 times the maximum drinking level. Cripes.