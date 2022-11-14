Premier Daniel Andrews appears almost certain to bag another election victory on November 26, securing Victorian Labor 12 years in power. As Margaret Simons wrote in Guardian Australia: “This is the kind of longevity that changes societies, dominates notions of the politically possible, and defines communities.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese no doubt aspires to similar longevity in power at the federal level, and to likewise forge a historic legacy. But Albanese is yet to emulate what we might call Andrews-ism. Critics suggest the polarising premier lacks a “guiding philosophy”, but I’d argue Andrews-ism constitutes a coherent theory of centre-left leadership.

Despite its flaws, it’s an approach Albanese could learn a lot from, for it offers guidance on some of his government’s thornier political challenges.