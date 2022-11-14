Horrifying new footage aired on the ABC shows prison officers dragging a boy to the ground and restraining him, twisting his legs behind him and sitting on top of him, holding him down. The boy was in solitary confinement in detention in Western Australia's only juvenile prison, Banksia Hill.

Six years after the ABC's Four Corners first exposed the use of spit hoods and tear-gassing of juvenile inmates in the Northern Territory’s Don Dale Youth Detention Centre, serious allegations of excessive force on child detainees continue.

WA's justice department has defended the restraint as a "last resort" despite a royal commission -- at least into the Don Dale centre -- which found the use of body weight while an inmate was in this prone position posed a serious risk of injury or death. The practice, in which detainees are "folded up" or "hogtied", is so risky that it has been banned in Queensland youth detention centres.