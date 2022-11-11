It’s US election weeks like this that make Australia’s politics obsessionists (OK, that’s me) wish that we really were the 51st state so we could turn our fascination into impact. Instead, we’re left fishing for takeaway lessons for Australian politics.

Nice guys finish... first

After the seven-year Donald Trump cycle with its politics of nasty (insults and name-calling, dirty tricks, and playing hardball), it looks like people want a bit of the tincture of tenderness (self-deprecation, even vulnerability) in their politicians. A bit of gentle ribbing? Sure. But can the cant. Worked for John Fetterman in Pennsylvania.

In Virginia, one Republican presidential hopeful, Governor Glenn Youngkin, sniffed the breeze as the votes came in, quietly letting it be known he’d apologised to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over his tasteless campaign crack about the assault on her husband, Paul.