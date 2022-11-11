A whitewash by England in the T20 World Cup tip-and-run semi-final as India crumbled. 657,000 watched on Nine from 7.30pm, 395,000 of those had been watching the 7pm start on Gem and an average of 266,000 watched the game on Foxtel. Its England v Pakistan on Sunday night in the final.

Nine’s night from Seven, the ABC and Ten. The non-main channel shares totalled 36.3% of the audience for free-to-air TV last night.

Network channel share: