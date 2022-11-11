Maybe I'm just irritable after five hours on the road, but I'm flabbergasted -- almost annoyed -- to see the Rosebud Memorial Hall three-quarters full when I arrive. It's one of the most relentlessly miserable evenings possible -- incessant, heavy rain and oppressive, glass-fogging heat at the same time, as though Melbourne thought the whole "four seasons in one day" thing was too slow and decided it was time to jam several climate systems together all at once. It's the kind of weather that would have you bail on drinks with a friend, and yet here are roughly 100 people who've come out to listen to two hours of state politics talk.

Such is the importance of the seat of Nepean, which covers the south-west tip of the Mornington Peninsula, as the horseshoe of outer Melbourne arcs back around Port Phillip. It's been solidly Liberal since its formation in 2002, until it was unexpectedly snapped up by Labor's Chris Brayne in the Danslide last time out. He holds it by a feather-light 0.7%. If the Liberal Party can't win here in 2022, it really is fucked.

It's headhunted Sam Groth, a former tennis player and journalist, and you can immediately see what it's going for here -- he's young and sandy-haired, a foot taller than anyone else on the panel. Brayne, who manages to be visibly even younger than Groth, has a "cool teacher" vibe, and one thing he's clearly learnt in his time in Parliament is political hand gestures, moving an invisible saucer from one table to another as he speaks, throwing an invisible dart to underline points. They both wear the "pollie after hours" uniform of an open-collared suit.