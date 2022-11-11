The Gilded Age: glittering on the surface but corrupt underneath. That's how Mark Twain described the late 19th century in America.

America at the time, like Australia now, experienced rapid economic growth, but dramatic concentrations in wealth correlated with increasing poverty and inequality. During the Gilded Age, the wealthiest 2% of American households owned more than a third of the nation's wealth, the top 10% owned roughly three-quarters of it, while the bottom 40% had no wealth at all (Steve Fraser, 2015).

In Australia today, wealth is shared just as unequally. The richest 10% of households hold almost half of all wealth (46%), while the majority of Australians (60%) possess only 17%. Almost 15% of Australians live below the poverty line after taking housing costs into account -- that is 3.3 million people in poverty, more than 750,000 being children.