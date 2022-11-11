Opposition Leader Peter Dutton is among the public figures impersonated on Twitter since the Elon Musk regime controversially opened up the platform’s verification program to anyone who pays.

Yesterday Twitter rolled out changes to its $11.49 Twitter Blue scheme which allowed any paying user to obtain the “blue tick”, a feature that until recently meant that Twitter staff had manually confirmed the identity of the person operating the account.

There were concerns that changing a sign that a Twitter account’s identity had been confirmed to mean that someone had paid a few dollars would contribute to misinformation and scams, fearing that bad actors would be able to use this confusion to convince Twitter users they were trusted sources.