Relief for financial markets can come in surprising forms, and overnight saw one of the more surprising: inflation running at a near 40-year high of 7.7% led to a big surge on Wall Street.

The Dow rose 1200 points (or 3.7%), the S&P 500 jumped 5.5% and the Nasdaq enjoyed its best day on record with a 760-point (7.35%) jump.

Markets have been searching for a reason to rally and they got two: the perceived failure of MAGA Republicans and a status quo outcome in the midterms, and the October US consumer price inflation report. That showed a fall in annual CPI to 7.7% in October, the lowest since the start of the year and down from 8.2% in September.