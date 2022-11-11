Akin to Diderot's l'esprit d'escalier, politicians often find a bluntness and courage as they leave politics to say things they could never quite muster while in the thick of it. Let's call it la puissance d'escalier. And NSW minister Rob Stokes, who leaves politics in March, had a strong dose of it on Wednesday in NSW Parliament. Stokes gave the gambling industry, and especially clubs, a red-hot serve.

"Where else in the world," Stokes wondered, "can you so easily lose thousands of dollars gambling, in the space of a few minutes, in every town and city? And none of these gambling operations would remain sustainable without countless souls blowing their life savings playing addictive video games ... Areas with some of the lowest-paid workers have some of the highest losses to poker machines, further entrenching inequality, further entrenching disadvantage, creating more broken homes, more lost opportunities and more unrealised potential."

Stokes wants major reform, and not just the cashless gaming card his Premier Dominic Perrottet has committed to. "Precommitment systems enable gamblers to set binding limits on their losses. Ban gambling advertising that programs young people to a lifetime of addiction. Change the culture." He sees it as an issue of social contract.