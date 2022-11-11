The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is investigating the Australian arms of FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency companies that spectacularly collapsed this week and sent the world's crypto markets into a tailspin.

Crikey understands the financial watchdog is monitoring FTX's developments and has engaged with FTX's local entities about what this means for their operations.

FTX provided services to Australian customers through an AUSTRAC-registered digital currency exchange provider FTX Express Pty Ltd and also held an Australian financial services licence through FTX Australia Pty Ltd, according to an archived version of its website.