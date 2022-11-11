AIRBUS ALBO

The Albanese government is looking at a new tax on thermal coal and gas producers that could bring energy prices down. It’d be temporary, The Australian ($) explains, according to mysterious government sources who spoke to the paper. Similar things are happening elsewhere — in the UK, for instance, the government has raised its energy profits levy from 25% to 30% to bring energy prices down (the industry was placated by the government allowing further exploration and supply). Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Treasurer Jim Chalmers, Energy Minister Chris Bowen and Resources Minister Madeleine King have all indicated nothing’s off the table. But it’ll have to wait until Albanese returns from a super-busy nine days abroad for the G20, ASEAN and APEC summits — he’s catching up with UK PM Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, and maybe even China’s President Xi Jinping, Guardian Australia reports. Albanese said this week that if a meeting was arranged with Xi it would be a “positive thing” — and the surest sign yet that the Coalition’s ruinous relationship with Beijing was mending under Labor.

Interestingly, as AFR’s Phil Coorey notes, COP27 in Egypt was not on Albanese’s travel itinerary — despite Labor making a lot of noise about then prime minister Scott Morrison vacillating about whether he’d go to COP26, as CNN reports. At the time, Albanese and Bowen both declared they’d attend summits to show Australia was taking climate change seriously — Bowen is going to Egypt this week, but Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy has been representing us so far. Coorey notes there’s loads on for Albo, but Biden is going to all three summits as well as COP27. Plus Sunak copped a lot of flak for considering not going to the climate summit this year, as The Guardian reports. Like him or loathe him, Morrison sending a minister to the summit wouldn’t have been received the same way. So why isn’t Albanese going? Speculation, but it could be because of Egypt’s reputation for torrid human rights abuses — the one Australia will never forget was its treatment of journalist Peter Greste — or that Egyptian authorities are known to use vague “morality” charges to prosecute LGBTIQA+ people, female social media influencers, and more, as Human Right Watch says.

BAD PRESS

The AFR has deleted, but not apologised for, lines in a story that described ABC reporter Bridget Rollason as someone who has “shot TikTok videos to catchy music of herself going to a gym, eating breakfast and having make-up applied” in an AFR story about the media’s coverage of the Victorian election. Compare that with reporter Aaron Patrick’s description of The Age’s Paul Sakkal as an “ambitious young reporter”. Rollason says the description isn’t even accurate, as Guardian Australia reports — she hasn’t filmed any TikTok videos at the gym or eating breakfast. Patrick also described Seven Network’s political reporter Sharnelle Vella as having “her own talent agent”, while Gus McCubbing was described simply as “a reporter for The Australian Financial Review“. A clarification was added, reading: “An earlier version of this online story included some detail that was not relevant or necessary. Those details have since been deleted.”