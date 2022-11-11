Australian officials are speaking to Iraqi counterparts "at all levels" in efforts to free an engineer who has been jailed in Iraq for 19 months.

Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade officials told a budget estimates hearing on Thursday they were concerned about Robert Pether's welfare and were in touch "almost daily" with him and his family via phone calls, emails and texts.

Assistant secretary at the department's consular operations branch Ian Gerard said officials had made "120 representations to the government of Iraq" and visited Pether 55 times since his April 2021 arrest.