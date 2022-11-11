So what’s the state of America at the moment? Your correspondent would barely know. He’s in Manhattan, which is really an island that broke off Europe and drifted west until it hit something and stopped, all its little cafés and antiquarian bookstores and galleries and cosy pubs giving a little wobble as they butted up against that vast land of strip malls and flyovers, of destroyed cities and Applebees, of drive-in churches and dead franchises to the horizon.

In Manhattan, cash is everywhere and everything you need is a $15 taxi ride away. It’s the other city, other than DC, that is nothing like the country it rules, and from which America is incomprehensible. They should move Congress to LA, or somewhere like Des Moines, just some place that has been nothinged out. I watch Fox News and it’s like furiously optimistic radio broadcasts from the Führerbunker, and I watch MSNBC and it’s like a Harvard School of Government seminar on public policy, and CNN has finally reached a sort of zen state of boredom appropriate to its role as universal airport TV.

But look, here’s the upshot.