Shane* is currently incarcerated in Perth. Like more than 40% of people imprisoned in Western Australia, Shane is Indigenous. As a First Nations person in WA, he is 16 times more likely to spend time behind bars than a non-Aboriginal person.

After being homeless for many years, living on the streets of the inner-city hotspot of Northbridge, he was found guilty of committing a violent crime and sent to jail. His life has been, in the words of his lawyer, “one difficult moment after another”.

As a Noongar man, his traditional land covers Perth and the south-west of the state.