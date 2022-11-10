Roma Britnell spends nearly all of the South West Coast candidates forum -- held in the immaculate Reardon Theatre in Port Fairy on Wednesday night -- walking a shuddering, wire-thin tightrope. Events like this are guaranteed to be uncomfortable for anyone from a major party and most especially for a Liberal incumbent. Indeed, she's the first conservative candidate I've ever seen at a "Voices of" organised event, and the fact she showed up at all is a sign that this time no one quite knows what's going to happen.

The seat takes in... well, the south west coast of Victoria, from Peterborough in the east through to the South Australian border. Inland, it's dairy farming country, with the seat and surrounding areas containing more than 1000 farms. It has been Liberal property since its creation in 2002. Future Liberal premier Denis Napthine took it from a razor-thin marginal in the Liberal Party drubbing that year to blue-ribbon Liberal by the time he resigned in 2015 and Britnell took over. The margin has been chipped away at ever since he left, and now Britnell holds it on 3.2%.

Like seemingly everywhere Liberal politicians once felt safe, the teal movement has played a part, albeit not as directly as, say, Hawthorn. In the federal election, former Triple J presenter Alex Dyson ran in Wannon -- the closest federal equivalent -- with the support of the local "Voices of" movement and took the seat from safely Liberal to marginal.