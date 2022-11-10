Hoo-hoo-hoo-hoo! DEMOCRATS! In Manhattan’s Westbury tavern, the crowd cheered, the crowd roared. Crowded around the back of the cosy classic midtown pub, a motley bunch of political tragics were, after weeks of tension, pouring out their relief and pouring into their celebration. Half a dozen in suits, the rest funky office dress-down, some aged T-shirted old Greenwich village vets: this was the watch party for the NYC New Liberals -- along with me, a French journalist and a Japanese TV crew.

"Don't sit at home alone feeling disappointed," the invite had said. "Come out and be disappointed together." They were expecting they would get a shellacking; I expected that too, and so, I presume, did the Japanese TV crew. Indeed, I'd timed my circuit to intersect with them at the moment of their despair, having started at a Republican shindig in Newark, where I'd hoped to get a dose of provincial snottiness before the triumphalism started, and hitting Manhattan just in time for some primo progressive despair. Turned out it was a Young Republican party, and that was too weird even for me, so I hightailed it.

By the time I made it into Manhattan, they were banging the pub's dark wood panelling with their hands each time there was an announcement, almost all of which were good for them (in not being terrible). The crowd at the front of the bar were watching an ice hockey match, and they asked the New Libs to keep the noise down -- they couldn't concentrate on people pounding each other to bloody pulp on the ice. It was all woody and cosy -- polish and leadlight lamps, mirrors behind the gleaming spirits on shelves, the bartender, hands palms down on the bar, holding court, only missing waistcoat and handlebar moustache. Manhattan taverns are truly one of life's great pleasures.