Three words you will never hear from pundits and pollsters: “I was wrong.” Crikey warned you to ignore them. They know not what they do.

In a historic performance, Democrats have defied the “experts” with a resounding result in the US midterms. With Georgia, Arizona and Nevada still undecided, they have not lost any senators, while John Fetterman (D) delivered a knockout to Mehmet Oz (R) to capture Pennsylvania’s open seat. No need to wait for days. Astronaut Mark Kelly appears poised to hold his seat in Arizona, while it will be several days before the count is finalised in Nevada due to its all-mail voting.

Incumbent Georgia senator Raphael Warnock (D) won the most votes in his race, but fell just short of the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff against Donald Trump’s hand-picked candidate Herschel Walker (R). The runoff will be held on December 6. Depending on other outcomes, it could be a replay of the 2021 showdown that delivered control of the Senate to the Democrats. Walker faces an uphill battle without the coattails of reelected Georgia governor Brian Kemp (R) to help turn out dispirited Republican voters again. If Senate control is off the table, his challenge will only be harder.