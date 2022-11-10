Shock! Horror! Labor appears to be in cahoots with… organised labour!

Such is the galling tone of criticism coming from the teal independents regarding the Albanese government’s industrial relations bill before Parliament, which represents the first modest step towards increasing Australian workers’ bargaining power in a decade. The teals, along with established crossbenchers such as Jacqui Lambie and Rebekha Sharkie, are clutching their pearls about the bill’s more pro-union elements and complaining of insufficient time for scrutiny.

Warringah MP Zali Steggall accused the government of an “unionising agenda”, as if this were controversial and not the Labor Party’s original purpose. Wentworth MP Allegra Spender criticised the bill as unsuited to the economic times, then voted with the opposition and fellow lower house teals, including Sophie Scamps, Kate Chaney and Monique Ryan, to establish a parliamentary committee, which would delay the legislation.