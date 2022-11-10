Well, the RBA review is now closed for submissions, and the panel -- led by a career central banker, a career public servant and a career macroeconomist -- must weigh up the evidence before them.

My great fear is they lack ambition. That they will consider only tweaks, believing them to be paradigm changes. That they will waste a great opportunity to set us up for real change.

The terms of reference for the review are actually broad, asking the panel to reconsider monetary policy from the ground up. But the menu of ideas it can choose from, realistically, is narrow. There are simply very few functioning models of monetary policy regimes around the world. And even though the idea of smashing mortgage-holders’ household budgets to manage price levels in the entire economy is a distinctly weird one, it will be hard to budge.