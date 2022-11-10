NSW government agencies would be forced to reveal if they have been targeted by hackers under proposed legislation.

The reform would make NSW the first state to demand transparency on data breaches from its departments. The proposal comes after major hacks on Optus and Medibank have exposed legal flaws that allow cyber incidents to be kept secret.

In a separate development, the federal Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus is seeking to plug a similar loophole in the Privacy Act in light of the recent hacks.