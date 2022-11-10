On the Monday after the 2022 federal election, a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) deputy secretary emailed another senior staff member with concerns about the backlog of passport applications.

“As you know, there is a very high level of demand for passports,” deputy secretary Craig Maclachlan wrote to assistant secretary Marco Salvio on 21 May.

The demand had gotten so bad, he said, that the foreign minister’s office had been bombarded with 10 to 20 calls a day with people trying to get help. And once the media started reporting in early June about the widespread delay, they got even worse.