Mark Zuckerberg wants you to know he takes responsibility for Meta, formerly Facebook, laying off 13% of the company’s workforce.
“I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here,” he wrote in a note published overnight.
His mea culpa has been carefully crafted by the company’s zealous PR team to let readers know he is a man humbled. But Zuckerberg accepting the blame for making 11,000 people redundant is not much of a concession. After all, Zuckerberg is Meta’s Supreme Leader thanks to a special stock structure that means he can run the company as long as he chooses and do whatever he wants with it.
