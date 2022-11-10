After eight years in government, Daniel Andrews and Victorian Labor have accumulated a long history of scandals — such as the red shirts, branch stacking, the systematic misuse of taxpayer funds, and the lack of responsibility for the decision to outsource quarantine security.
The Victorian Liberals have been unable, or unwilling, to hold Andrews properly to account. They’re more interested in their own branch stacking, peddling conspiracy theories, internal brawls and embracing extremism. However bad the Andrews government has been at times, the Liberals have been far, far worse.
That leaves the media as the primary mechanism for holding Andrews to account, however much Andrews fans on social media see any critical reporting of the premier, however strongly evidenced, as a right-wing plot.
Last week Nine newspapers’ Paul Sakkal unearthed another scandal, the subject of an investigation by the state’s anti-corruption watchdog, IBAC. It pertains to training grants to the Health Workers Union made over the objections of Health Department officials, possibly as a result of pressure from ministerial offices.
Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial and get Crikey straight to your inbox
After contacting the premier’s office for comment, Sakkal then learnt the IBAC was seeking an injunction to block his reporting. Who tipped off IBAC?
When asked about that, Andrews ducked and weaved in an almost insultingly facile attempt to evade the question. Andrews also described Sakkal’s reporting as “smear, innuendo or media reporting based on anonymous sources”. He declined to back up those claims when asked to.
This is truly grubby stuff. The only smear was of Sakkal for doing his job. And the serious question remains: if Andrews’ office didn’t tip off IBAC, who did? If Andrews’ personal policy is to not comment on IBAC reports until they’re finalised, a simple “no comment” would have sufficed.
Problem is, while Sakkal was doing his job, News Corp, and specifically the Herald Sun, was failing to do its job. Instead of seeking to hold Andrews to account over legitimate issues, it was puffing up an absurd conspiracy theory about Andrews’ back injury that sidelined him in 2021.
The mockery and derision the Herald Sun received were entirely deserved, including that from Andrews himself at the weekend. And it allowed Andrews to portray him and his government as the victims of a media campaign. In the case of News Corp, that’s quite literally true. But it seems when Andrews employs language like “smear and innuendo” to describe perfectly valid media coverage from other outlets, he’d prefer Victorians to think all negative coverage of him is ill-founded and illegitimate.
As Andrews’ continued strong polling suggests, News Corp’s relentless campaign over the years has done little to dent his success. He heads into the election at the end of the month the strong favourite; the only question remains is whether independents and minor parties will take enough seats from both Liberals and Labor to threaten his outright majority.
All News Corp’s campaign has done has given credence to the idea that Andrews is a victim, instead of the most powerful man in the state, with a well-resourced media management apparatus at his disposal.
Doubtless stating such truths will infuriate Andrews fans and rusted-on Labor supporters, especially on social media. But they labour under the delusion that Andrews is a figure who needs protection and support, that he is their tribal leader.
He is none of those things: he is one of the most powerful people in the country, with vast taxpayer-funded resources at his beck and call, who should be held to account like any other person in such a privileged position. News Corp makes that job much harder.
Should Dan Andrews be allowed to keep playing the victim or should he be held to account? Let us know by writing to letters@crikey.com.au. Please include your full name to be considered for publication. We reserve the right to edit for length and clarity.
Leave a comment
It seems to me nothing but a whisper campaign searching for substance………..the wink wink tapping of the nose variety.
If this isn’t just another example of false equivalence – can we have something to back up the claim ?
Media personnel tend to be the most self congratulatory, ‘brave’ ………..and thin skinned, in my many decades of Australian media messengering survival.
Should Dan Andrews be allowed to keep playing the victim or should he be held to account?
What? This sounds like some creepy Fox News poll. C’mon Crikey, do better than this. Everyone wants politicians held to account but the obsession with Andrews in particular is starting to get weird.
Yeah, Bernard seems to have a been in his bonnet about Dan Andrews.
He also seems to have forgotten that it was the Federal Government who “outsourced” quarantine to the states.
A bee in his bonnet!
Dan Andrews borrows from Kennett’s propaganda lessons
It’s true that the right wing media and the Liberal party fail to hold Andrews to account because he’s playing their game and winning the politics.
Take the F1 grand prix for example. After Andrews signed on for another billion dollars of state subsidies, he’s sitting on the annual report as he knows it is a lossmaking event. The Auditor-General found it causes a net annual loss to the economy. He doesn’t want any attention paid to it as he’s used up all the Kennett propaganda such as passing off the tv audience for a whole season as if they watched his race. Another one is the lavish corporate hospitality he hosts there – a million or two of taxpayers’ money but buried in the ‘operating loss’ in the accounts.
Andrews uses Kennett’s style of ‘big projects’ that actually don’t measure up against benchmarked alternatives. It’s clever but has landed Victoria in the situation of having the worst deficit in Australia.
Peter Logan
Almost every suburban Victorian is reminded every day of the Andrews government’s decison to get rid of rail crossings.
It is laughable to claim that Andrews ‘uses’ what you call ‘Kennett style propaganda’. Kennett had the Herald Sun, 3AW and all the commercial TV networks on his side. He wasn’t facing a visceral and irrational campaign against him that owes more to tribalism than it does to rationality.
Have you put any of your questions to Mr Andrews, Bernard?
When you do so, could you mention it in your articles, even if he or his office don’t respond. Actually, it would be informative if you would tell us when you ask them for comment and get no response.
Yes, this seems more like a thought-bubble piece – very unusual for Bernard Keane.
I usually trust my political instincts. With the Herald Sun, for example, I’ve always thought their naked campaigning was so obvious as to almost drive voters away from right wing causes.
I don’t have any evidence of this, but a significant number of Victorians, I suspect, still buy the Herald-Sun because of their first-class sports coverage and in-depth formguide. Surely, even though most adherent of acolytes looks at an Andrew Bolt opinion piece which has ‘climate warmists’ in the headline and already knows what he’s going to write.
So, in short, the Left can almost regard the right wing hysteria as an ally. They have become an unwitting self-parody.
Has the Andrews government got stuff to answer for? Well, yes, Bernard. Gold star for pointing it out that the rest of the media, and indeed the electorate, are aware of it.
My sense of the Victorian electorate is that they VERY progressive right now, understand that no government really knew what to do during the pandemic, and have yet to see a smoking gun about a Premier whom they have come to regard as always keeping his promises.