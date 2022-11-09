Good Lord! Cazart! Wahoo! Have the Democrats saved themselves from utter disaster? Have they even managed a performance that looks a bit like a victory? At midnight on the US east coast, it is starting to look at least possible.

In New Hampshire, an early victory by incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan in the Senate, seeing off upstart challenger Don Bolduc, was a cheering moment. That was followed by the defeat of Lee Zeldin, for governor of New York -- a big boost. And then came the easy defeat of election-denier Doug Mastriano in the Pennsylvania governor’s race.

There was further cheer when it looked as if grungeista cool mayor John Fetterman was cruising to an easy win over hero-surgeon/Oprah quack Dr Mehmet Oz. But this has now narrowed to a 1% lead, and will run for days. In Washington state, Patty Murray appears to have easily seen off Trumpista mama bear Tiffany Smiley.