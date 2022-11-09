Well, here we go.

If you’re reading this in the newsletter, or when it hits the website, or in the fax and telex versions (we still do that, right? Please reroute mine to 21230HILTONNY, and I’ll read it over a half grapefruit and a Tab tomorrow), it’s about 8.30pm on the US east coast, and there’ll be very few indicative results. We’ll add as a stop press at the bottom, hand-stamped in red ink, like the greyhound results (we still do that, right?).

There’ll be an overview on the website about 5pm. But don’t expect those to be reliable, or even indicative. Many results will take several days. Remember, each ballot has anything from 10 to dozens of separate votes to be counted (which is why voting and tabulating machines were developed; paper ballots aren’t the simple answer many people think they might be).