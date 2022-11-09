Unless the Murdoch family can come up with a large enough financial inducement, the suggested re-merger of the family companies, Fox Corp and News Corp, looks a big ask and is in fact in doubt.
News Corp made it clear in its September quarter filing this morning that without the approval of independent directors and non-family shareholders, the marriage won’t happen.
In October 2022, the Company announced that its Board of Directors (the 'Board'), following the receipt of letters from K Rupert Murdoch and the Murdoch Family Trust, has formed a special committee of independent and disinterested members of the Board (the 'Special Committee') to begin exploring a potential combination with Fox (the 'Potential Transaction').
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.