The way the left will tell it, Peter Reith's story is one of failure and scandal: John Hewson's deputy in the ill-fated Fightback program; the architect of the 1998 waterfront dispute, which included the notorious attempt to train mercenaries on the docks of Dubai (of which Reith denied any knowledge); the children overboard lie; the phone card scandal that finished off his political career.

Six years in London at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development followed before he returned to Australia and re-engagement in politics within the Liberal Party -- one hampered by serious illness. His attempt to become Liberal Party president in 2011 was dudded by Tony Abbott, the then opposition leader having encouraged him to run but who switched his vote at the last minute to Alan Stockdale, who defeated Reith by one vote. An unhappy Reith then lashed out at Abbott in an op-ed that also attacked Abbott's lack of interest in industrial relations reform.

That stung Abbott -- who kept insisting WorkChoices was dead -- to say he and Reith stood "shoulder to shoulder" on IR. "I should lose elections more often," Reith sourly responded.