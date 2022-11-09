Worker compensation claims for mental health conditions have tripled in the past 20 years, according to a report released this morning.

The associated costs are predicted to further double by 2030. The medium amount of compensation claims climbed to $45,900 from 2018 to 2019, compared to $14,300 from 2000 to 2001.

At the same time, serious worker compensation claims have decreased by 13% in that same period thanks to a reduction in physical injuries.