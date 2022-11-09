A state Liberal MP surrounded by federal teals on Sydney's north shore says she's up for a serious fight as new NSW election polling reveals independents are looking even stronger than they did at at the equivalent point in the federal election campaign.

North Shore MP Felicity Wilson says the party is not taking anything for granted as it prepares for the March election.

"I don't think, from my history of involvement with the Liberal Party, that we've ever treated this area -- the North Shore and the Northern Beaches -- as safe," Wilson told Crikey.