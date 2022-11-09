This is part two in a series about searching for solutions to the climate emergency. Read part one here.

World leaders at the UN’s COP27 climate summit no longer have the luxury of burying their heads in the sand when it comes to climate action. That's not so for the dung beetle. For more than 50 years, populations in Australia have helped bury part of the problem: cow poo.

Add dung beetles to a property with 4000 head of cattle and 30 tonnes of poo and the paddock is as "clean and clear as the fairway on a golf course", dung beetle expert and distributor John Feehan says.