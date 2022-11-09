Industrial relations is Australia’s big political skirmish that just refuses to go away. It’s defined the fault lines in Australia’s national politics since Federation.

Look through the detail. The debate right now is pretty simple: how does the balance of power at work get reset? How can it be tilted back to boost real wages in an environment when labour/capital income shares are so seriously out of whack?

As ever, the to-and-fro over the government’s proposed legislation is acting as a spotlight, showing the serious fractures and hypocrisies in Australian politics -- and the struggles of our media in grappling with them.