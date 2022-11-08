In May 2022, 15.5 million Australians cast their ballots to elect a federal Parliament. Thanks to mandatory voting and a professional process administered by the independent Australian Electoral Commission, 89.8% of registered voters participated.

Whether they voted in Coogee or Noojee, Bicheno or Broome, Los Angeles or London, the same rules applied to everyone. No photo identification was required. No voter intimidation was permitted. Every effort was extended to make voting as accessible as possible. When the results were known, the outgoing Morrison government conceded defeat and power transferred seamlessly to the Albanese team within hours.

Elections in the US are very different. There is no nationwide election authority. Officials in the 3243 counties across the nation -- ranging from tiny 82-person Kalawao County in Hawaii to the 10 million of Los Angeles County in California -- administer the elections and count the ballots. Their tallies are overseen and certified by state secretaries of state, who are partisan politicians elected to their posts.