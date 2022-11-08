Behind the huddle of blue sweat-shirted teachers grouped round a makeshift microphone where Democrat contender Robert Zimmerman is giving a fiery speech, were another group of teachers, or ex-teachers, trying to drown it out.

"The D in Democrat is for 'done'! We get it done. We got the infrastructure act passed, we got the reduce inflation act passed, and we saved millions of jobs," said Zimmerman to cheers. "Until you fired them!" the ex-teachers shot back. They were vaccine refuseniks, blaming the union for failing to defend them when a New York City vaccine mandate came in.

The teachers were in blue "Hochhul for governor" sweatshirts, and cheered and applauded the half dozen speakers with discipline and enthusiasm. The protesters were ragged and a little shabby in "We the people" T-shirts, MAGA red, wrap-around shades, and that essential accessory of such forces, the sun visor. They had a zombie army energy to them, too many badges, signs too weird and hand-coloured. Lose a teaching job in NY, and you've been cast into the plaguelands a little.