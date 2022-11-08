It was the last Have You Been Paying Attention? for Ten this year, so there goes 2022. The finale attracted 677,000 nationally, which was around 200,000 below what it was worth because of the appalling lead-in from The Traitors, which attracted 350,000.

Over on Seven, the Rebecca Gibney episode of This Is Your Life -- some real Back to the Future television -- drew 924,000, and gave Seven a win for the night. However, good result for Australian Story, the episode on Tim Minchin attracting 838,000 nationally.

