This is part one in a series about searching for solutions to the climate emergency.

The UN’s COP27 climate summit opened with dire footage of 71 climate-induced disasters in the year to date and -- just in case that didn’t hit home -- a declaration from UN Secretary-General António Guterres that the world is on a “highway to climate hell”.

As global governments continue to drag their feet on climate action, in the coming days Crikey will chronicle Australians using climate science that is leagues ahead, ready for uptake, and ripe for scale.