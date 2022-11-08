The government and its Industrial Relations Minister Tony Burke is right to try to rush through its reform bill as quickly as possible. It's not merely that Australian workers need more bargaining power as quickly as possible; it's because in this country we're unable to have a worthwhile industrial relations debate.

As Crikey has written before, much of that has to do with the way the media has uncritically accepted the framing of industrial relations debate pushed by Australian business, to the extent that the entire debate is conducted through the prism of what is good for business, not for workers, who have endured over the past decade eight years of wage stagnation and, now, a second year of large real wage falls.

Given many in the media either failed to report on or tried to downplay those years of wage stagnation, and many business apologists in outlets such as The Australian Financial Review continue to hype what is by any standards poor wages growth, it's perhaps no surprise that the idea of an industrial relations debate that includes the perspective of Australian households should feel foreign.