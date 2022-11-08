A think tank funded by fossil-fuel companies used Google advertisements to target people searching for information about Australia’s bushfires during bushfire season, with messages casting doubts on the link between climate change and natural disasters, a new report has found.
The messages were part of more than $400,000 in ads bought by a group denying climate change, despite Google’s policy prohibiting climate misinformation in advertising.
International non-profit Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) uncovered the advertising and published it in a report titled “Greenwashing on Google. How Google profits by cleaning big oil’s reputation“.
The report used analytics tool Semrush to look at US ad spend data from five oil and gas companies between September 1 2020 and August 31 2022. CCDH concluded that half the US$23.7 million spent on Google search ads was targeted at people searching for environmental sustainability terms such as “net zero”.
Google search ads are placed above organic search results, meaning that people searching for these terms would see the advertisers’ messages touting their environmental credentials before non-paid, reputable sources. The effect of this — according to the report — is “greenwashing” these companies’ reputations to make them appear more climate-friendly than they are.
“Big oil is cynically and deliberately polluting our information ecosystem to muddy public understanding of how they have polluted our physical ecosystems,” CCDH’s CEO Imran Ahmed said.
CCDH also discovered that Google took US$421,000 from climate change-denialist group Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI). It’s an American organisation funded by millions of dollars from fossil-fuel companies that has publicly argued climate change isn’t a problem and taking climate action is more harmful.
Among more than 1000 advertisements bought by CEI over the two years, Google accepted ads directing users searching for terms like “australias wild fires” and “how are australian fires doing” to a CEI web page that republished an article titled “Australian wildfires were caused by humans, not climate change”.
The advertisements included messages saying that “Climate Campaigners Hype The Risks of Global Warming”, “Fossil fuels make the planet safer and the environment more livable”, and question the link between bushfires and climate change.
CEI’s ads ran over the two years analysed by CCDH, including during Australia’s 2020-21 and 2021-22 bushfire seasons and after Google’s 2021 announcement that it was banning ads that promoted climate denialism.
CCDH’s recommendations include Google enforcing its anti-climate denialism policy, rejecting all advertising from fossil-fuel companies, and creating a first party, open database of all Google’s advertising as a transparency measure.
“We are calling on Google to stop gaslighting the world, follow through on [its] promises to stop profiting from climate change denial immediately and to break up with big oil once and for all,” Ahmed said.
A Google spokesperson didn’t answer Crikey‘s questions about the advertisements and instead provided a short on-the-record statement about its climate denialism policy.
“When we find content that crosses the line from policy debate or a discussion of green initiatives to promoting outright climate change denial, we remove those ads from serving,” they said in an email.
“Don’t be evil” unless there’s a buck in it.
$400K? That sounds more like a clerical error than an ethical scandal.
A simple question, “Why are there Climate Sceptics ?
There’s a lot of money to be made in the status quo.
Why are there Andrew Bolts, Ray Hadleys, Alan Jones, Tony Abbotts, Paulines, Ted Bundys? Power and/or Money.
Back… a few years ago…say, 10? Climate-aware scientists and others always said things like, in the 2030s, in the 2040s…we will see the effects of CC. One of the reasons given was, that the planet had to heat up by 2 degrees. Are we there-at that place-yet?
When things started to get a little hot in the bush, and now wet, in the bush, everyone has made the assumption that THIS is the Climate Chang(ing). But…were they that wrong 10 years ago? And, even the BOM find it hard to come right out and baldly state: This Is Climate Change.
BTW: I’m not a member of any particular group, nor an outright sceptic. But I do remember what was said longer than 5 minutes ago. I’d just like an answer.
What we have done with the atmosphere is completely new in humanity’s history, therefore nobody is completely certain what will happen, or when. Climate scientists are still unwilling to stick their necks out and predict imminent disasters. Predict wrong and their career is over. This accounts for most predictions so far being conservative. For example, “The West Antarctic ice sheet will not collapse for thousands of years”. They don’t say that today. It is still assumed that warming, and the effects, will be linear – a straight line on a graph. However, at the end of the last glaciation around 12,000 years ago what happened was anything but linear and finished up 6°C higher. The northern ice sheet, which came south as far as New York and the south of England, completely melted (except for Greenland) and sea level rose 120 metres. Ice cores from Antarctica show the speed at which it happened fairly reliably as well as plenty of other evidence – it wasn’t all that long ago. As near as I can make out, the fastest sea level rise was one metre every twenty years, but it was highly variable. Nothing about that time was linear. Nothing. So expect the climate to change suddenly and rapidly, with lots of surprises. James Lovelock had it sorted, with his ‘daisy world’ and ‘Gaiea’ ideas. Sea level cannot rise another 120m, there’s not enough ice for that, only for 70m, but you get the idea. If humans didn’t exist the world would be due soon for another glaciation, but we have swamped those natural cycles caused by regular, and continuing, small changes of orbit. The International Energy Agency forecasts that humans will burn more coal next year than any previous year, ever. So that’s where we’re going. At some point the climate will so frighten us all that we will change our methods of making money. Then we will need to pull CO2 etc out of the atmosphere, if that is possible at that time. The numbers are so frightening in themselves that I expect we’ll just give up, and eat each other back to Adam and Eve. An eventual 6° is certainly possible. 3° is certain, and not far away. Earth’s cycle of ice forming and melting has only been happening over the last few million years – our planet’s normal condition is ice-free. Polar bears are just grizzlies that have adapted.
Anyway, that’s why it’s an emergency. Sorry to go on so with mostly common knowledge, but maybe it’s not. We’re 8 thousand, thousand, thousand strong. We make a million tons of plastic every day. Imagine! That’s even more than scones and cake combined.
There are no climate sceptics. There are only 1) people who are prepared to lie about it because they are making big bucks out of it, 2) suckers who are happy to go along with the liars for no personal gain because they are idiots and 3) people who want see some action on it. I repeat, nobody believes that climate changes isnt a thing or that its not caused by human behaviour.