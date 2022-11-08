It’s not hard to see why Elon Musk has become a favourite of the "new right", the insurgent group of irony-poisoned MAGA populists that's taken control of the US conservative movement.

He is, after all, a billionaire businessman who loves talking about free speech and posting right-wing memes on Twitter, and hates cancel culture, unions and journalists. He has a Trump-like fan base that worships him as a rise-and-grind visionary who is both a technical genius and an everyman. He even fulfils the trope of a disgruntled Democrat voter who's now recommending people vote for Republicans in this week's midterms (although he still claims he’s an independent).

He’s been embraced by the right. Figures like the influential online account Libs of TikTok, QAnon-believing Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Senator Ted Cruz all celebrated his takeover of Twitter. Last month, the GOP even placed him on its own Mount Rushmore: “Kanye. Elon. Trump.” it tweeted.