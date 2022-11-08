The Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) is a system of last resort. Those who disagree with decisions made by ministers and public servants on anything -- such as migration status, National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) funding, freedom of information disclosures and child support -- can have their appeal heard by a tribunal member.

It’s a crucial pillar to allow a second opinion on life-changing rulings, with more than 60,000 Australians requesting reviews from the tribunal last year.

But the AAT is plagued with problems. It’s hardly independent, following years of stacking by the Liberal Party. There’s a huge backlog of cases, with many waiting months to years for decisions on important matters. Unfair power dynamics see applicants front high-profile agency lawyers, leading to a huge number dropping their cases and walking away without a hearing.